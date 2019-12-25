Kylie Jenner’s top make-up products are not from her company

Reality star Kylie Jenner’s make-up always looks immaculate, so it is not surprising that fans of the founder of Kylie Cosmetics want to know what products she uses.
Jenner has shown fans how she applies make-up.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she discovered make-up at a young age while going through mum Kris Jenner’s stash.
Jenner said she used to steal her mother’s make-up. Kris had two little Chanel loose eye powders in baby blue and baby pink which she would put all over her face. She allowed Jenner to be creatively wild and go to her sixth-grade class with purple eye shadow and cut crease.
Since then, Jenner has grown up with a better knowledge of make-up and here are some of her favourite make-up products outside of Kylie Cosmetics.
The brushes that she uses all the time include the Beauty Blender sponge and the Sephora Collection Pro Brow Brush.
To put on eye shadow is the MAC 217 Brush and for blending she prefers the 129 Powder/Blush Brush.
For her brows, Jenner uses the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Caramel.
As for foundation, she uses Makeup Forever Ultra HD Foundation, which is barely visible on the skin. Chanel’s sunscreen powder foundation is also her must-have item.
She sticks to a specific rule about when to apply foundation, which is to do it after eye shadow because “the eye shadow falls down and then your face isn’t cute any more”.
Jenner uses some of her Kyshadow palettes for eye shadow but there are a few more that she keeps in her make-up bag as well.
Vice 3 Palette from Urban Decay is a must.
Too Faced Chocolate Bar Eyeshadow Palette is also another shadow fave. She mixes the first hue and third and then uses the white along her brow bones.
Finally, after all her face make-up is done, Jenner finishes the look with a Kylie Cosmetics lip kit. She then completes it with Urban Decay All Nighter Makeup Setting Spray.
Jenner said that it makes her make-up look better in person and less powdery.
It also keeps her looking flawless the entire day, without having to reapply anything.