Kylie Jenner’s top make-up products are not from her company

Reality star Kylie Jenner’s make-up always looks immaculate, so it is not surprising that fans of the founder of Kylie Cosmetics want to know what products she uses.

Jenner has shown fans how she applies make-up.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said she discovered make-up at a young age while going through mum Kris Jenner’s stash.

Jenner said she used to steal her mother’s make-up. Kris had two little Chanel loose eye powders in baby blue and baby pink which she would put all over her face. She allowed Jenner to be creatively wild and go to her sixth-grade class with purple eye shadow and cut crease.

Since then, Jenner has grown up with a better knowledge of make-up and here are some of her favourite make-up products outside of Kylie Cosmetics.

The brushes that she uses all the time include the Beauty Blender sponge and the Sephora Collection Pro Brow Brush.