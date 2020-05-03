Kylie Jenner’s new look

- Advertisement -

Cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner is enjoying her quarantine time with new hair and makeup makeovers. Her latest look is stunning. The reality star looked great with an ombre ponytail that she featured in a video on her Instagram account on Wednesday. The model also collects a huge number of hairpieces and extensions. Kylie has shown several looks over the past week such as a straight blond look as well as a tie-back ponytail. She has also appeared without her extensions, showing her natural hair at shoulder-length.

The mother-of-one said that the reason why she changes her look so often is that it is an addiction that makes her feel like a new person. Sharing in a post, the Lip Kits founder said that she first coloured her hair when she was 16. She had it coloured blue and she did not tell her mother. Since then, she has been addicted to changing her hairstyle. It makes her feel like a new person and she loves feeling different. Kylie added that she loves leaving the house knowing that nobody has ever seen her this way.

Kylie moved into a new home in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles during the quarantine period.

This week, she and her best friend Stassie created a series for TikTok and recreated funny Keeping Up with the Kardashian clips. The massive residence was shown in the clips, with the amazing swimming pool as well as teasers into the gym and cinema. Prior to her new abode, Kylie lived with her mother Kris Jenner in Hidden Hills. The model also has a house in that neighbourhood. Kylie and her daughter Stormi seem to be enjoying themselves with Kris as Kylie shared videos of them in the mansion. There are clips of them dressing up for a TikTok video, as well as Stormi playing in the swimming pool. Kylie uploaded a funny video of Kris sleeping in the living room in the middle of the day too. /TISG