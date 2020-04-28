Kylie Jenner’s fans think her siblings are jealous of Jordyn Woods

- Advertisement -

Now that basketball player Tristan Thompson has been welcomed back into the arms of the Kardashian-Jenner family, fans are focusing on Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

This latest update on the family saga was published on cheatsheet.com on Sunday (April 26).

Jenner and Woods were close for years and Woods at one time stayed with Jenner in her mansion in the Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles county. Jenner’s Kardashian sisters have declared that Woods is like a little sister to them but fans do not believe them.

It seems that Woods had a career boost when she fell out with the Kardashian-Jenner family. While she went through some bullying for months, she is doing well without Jenner. Her social media following has thrived, she has had more modelling jobs and has ventured into singing and acting. Woods is doing well without the billionaire and her family. However, fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians miss the model’s presence.

- Advertisement -

A new video from Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed Khloe Kardashian talking to Thompson about embryos for possible future use. He is Khloe’s baby daddy and rumoured boyfriend.

After viewing the video, fans noted the injustice of the Kardashian-Jenner family in forgiving Thompson but not Woods.

One fan noted that Woods is doing just fine despite the Kardashian-Jenner family engaging in a smear campaign against her.

Some people, however, believe that the whole issue was a mutually beneficial publicity stunt. One person noted that Woods was on it and so why should she be mad.

There are others who think that the scandal was real. They think that Jenner’s siblings and friends such as Anastasia Karanikolaou were jealous of the Jenner-Woods friendship and wanted to replace Woods.

One Jenner fan wrote that Jenner liked Woods and that other people were jealous of their friendship and the gifts she gave Woods. The sisters talked about throwing her friends parties but not them. /TISG