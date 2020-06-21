Kylie Jenner shares a message about Stormi

- Advertisement -

Reality star Kylie Jenner uploaded a cover photo of her and her daughter Stormi for Vogue Czechoslovakia accompanied by a sweet message about motherhood on Instagram. Together with Stormi,2 they posed for the ‘Bedtime Story’ cover shoot while being in isolation in Los Angeles. Photographers Luca and Alessandro Morelli shot photos over a video call.

The photographers were creative during the lockdown as they photographed Jenner and Stormi through FaceTime. Sharing on June 16 on their Instagram account, the brothers said that they were honoured during this incredible moment of global change and new consciousness awakening to reveal their Social Distancing cover with the kind and beautiful Kylie Jenner and princess Stormi Webster shot using FaceTime.

The Morelli brothers continued, saying that here is to a new era with the power to cut divisions out of future generations and family culture, united through new technologies and caring for each other. Another Instagram post showed the behind-the-scenes look of the FaceTime photo session. Kylie Jenner posted photos from the photoshoot accompanied with the caption, “new cover with my baby for @vogueczechoslovakia shot at home on my iPhone @morellibrothers #VogueCS.”

Kylie then added another photo of herself and Stormi kissing in bed and sharing how being a mother to Stormi is a gift. She wrote in the caption: “I love this baby so much I want to burst… sometimes I just look at her and cry knowing she will never be this small ever again. Who knew something so little could take up most of your heart. God made no mistakes with you storm baby. Behind the scenes shooting @vogueczechoslovakia.”

Khloe Kardashian commented on the post saying Amen and that both mother and daughter are the best. She added that being a mother is the most magical experience ever. Kim Kardashian added a comment saying that Stormi is lucky to have Kylie as her mother. Kourtney Kardashian commented, “Mommyland.”

On Instagram, Vogue Czechoslovakia uploaded the cover image and shared about Kylie and Stormi’s fairytale life. The caption read: “#OnceUponATime, Princess #KylieJenner was born into the most-watched family in the world. She has become the most powerful #Influencer on the planet, Stormi’s mother, a #BeautyMogul and it seems that everything she wishes for comes true.”

The caption continued with, “Whether you prefer #FairyTales about successful princesses or evil queens, keep telling them. If we believe that the world can be a better place, it will become one.” Kylie and Stormi have been spending time with Kim and Kanye West at their Wyoming ranch with the whole family to celebrate North West’s upcoming seventh birthday.

Kylie uploaded a photo of Stormi dressed in cowboy boots, captioning the photo that she woke up in the wild wild west. An insider told E!, that the mother and daughter flew into Cody for 24 hours to celebrate North’s birthday. According to the insider, she is coming to LA with some of the other family tonight. /TISG