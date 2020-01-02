Kylie Jenner in a feud with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou on Instagram

- Advertisement -

In February 2019, Kylie Jenner had a fall out with her former bestie Jordyn Woods. Jenner then started getting closer to her long-time friend Stassie Karanikolaou. The two are obsessed with one another, going for lavish vacation in Turks and Caicos, wearing matching outfits and doing LASIK eye surgeries. Karanikolaou was in the foreground of Jenner’s life before the drama with Woods. The influencer has since taken center stage, showing up in Jenner’s social media pages and YouTube channels. The duo have the same interests and often share about how in sync they are with each other. However, of late the duo are now feuding publicly on Instagram.

We understand matching outfits but Jenner and Karanikolaou’s obsession with looking alike goes well beyond that, to the point of wearing the same clothing and they also have the same size shoes. The ladies also have similar body shapes and share the same style. Jenner and Karanikolaou often wear matching bikinis, hairstyles, outfits and accessories.

Karanikolaou told US Weekly that they will be twins till the day they die. She shared that they love twinning and it is really fun for them. Since they have similar bodies, when they dress alike they look good.

She added that it is a fun little game for them. They like to find outfits and stuff that they both like and they even have the same shoe size. Oddly enough the size of their feet has increased by half a size for both of them. She continued that it was random and weird.

Jenner has long-said that the model is her most loyal friend although Karanikolaou has only recently been in the spotlight. Speaking to Teen Vogue, Karanikolaou’s mum shared in 2015 that the model is the most consistent and loyal friend in her life and she feels like without her, she would not be the person she is today.

Two days before the new year, Jenner uploaded a photo of herself and Karanikolaou in matching print dresses and Prada handbags. Appearances can be deceiving although the ladies look lavish, wealthy and in sync.

The reality star captioned the photos saying that they are both mad at each other right now but the photo looks good in her feed. Luckily, whatever feud Jenner and Karanikolaou is having is only a small matter. The influencer commented in the photo saying “lmaoooo” and added an “I love you my twin” and a red heart emoji. Jenner seems to have move pass the tiff as well, replying with “lol don’t speak to me until 2020.” No matter what the fight is about, the besties are bound to be seen out and about in coordinated attire in no time.