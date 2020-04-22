Kylie Jenner breaks quarantine to visit friend

- Advertisement -

On Sunday (April 19), Kylie Jenner left her home to visit her friend Anastasia ‘Stassi’ Karanikolaou with her daughter Stormi Webster and mother Kris Jenner in Beverly Hills. It has been a month since quarantine began for her and the reality star was seen wearing tie-dye sweats sans makeup during her outing.

Her hair was also tied up in a casual look. Strangely, Jenner did not wear any shoes. Jenner walked from her car to her friend’s doorstep barefooted. Jenner said this was the only time she broke the quarantine to visit her friend and she does not encourage it. The billionaire encouraged friends on her social media to stick to social distancing rules.

Jenner put up a post on March 19 to remind people to adhere to self quarantine and social distancing rules. She said that her pregnancy had prepared her for this as when she was pregnant earlier she did not leave her house for months.

Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian shared that her family is also under quarantine. She wrote that she misses her sisters but they were all social distancing and living apart from one another. She continued that it was hard but necessary for everyone’s safety.

Jenner also wrote about the time she is spending with her daughter Stormi Webster at home. The 22-year-old went on Instagram Live with Stassie and said that she has bought every single outdoor Troll which has the bouncy houses and water toys. Stormi is also enjoying being in the pool every day. The Kylie Cosmetics founder also ordered a slip n slide for her daughter but it has not arrived yet.

Stormi used to have playdates with cousins True Thompson and Chicago West but since they are being quarantined separately, Jenner is using toys to entertain Stormi instead.

Last month an insider told E!News about how Jenner and Travis Scott co-parent Stormi. Scott often shows up to see Stormi and Jenner. Scott and Jenner are on good terms now, according to the insider. Jenner is glad that Travis enjoys being part of her life and daily activities.

Jenner has donated S$1 million to the COVID-19 relief efforts. Jenner’s physician and OB-GYN Dr. Thais Aliabadi shared on Instagram that his patient, Jenner has contributed S$1 million to help buy masks, face shields and other protective gear. He added that he has never felt more blessed to be a doctor and helping the brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping his own patients.