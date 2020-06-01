Kylie Jenner apparently stripped of billionaire status

- Advertisement -

Reality star Kylie Jenner was stripped of her billionaire title by Forbes and she took to Twitter to complain about it. The magazine alleged that the beauty mogul forged her tax returns and bluffed about Kylie Cosmetics’ annual income. Nobody ever thought a Kardashian-Jenner member would be waging war with a magazine. However, Kylie is now ranting on social media after the magazine did a long article that claimed that she inflated her personal wealth, forged her tax returns and projected her cosmetics brand to rake in more that it does.

According to Forbes, Kylie Cosmetics is “significantly smaller and less profitable than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets to believe.” This is based on looking at the documents from Coty, a conglomerate that purchased 51 per cent of the cosmetics brands in November last year. The magazine also projected that the reality star’s net worth is just under USD$900 million. With that new net worth, Kylie is no longer world’s youngest billionaire.

Since discovering the news, Kylie went on Twitter to speak her mind. She asked what she was waking up to and she questioned how reputable Forbes is. Kylie said that there were inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions. The beauty mogul goes on to say that she never asked for any title or tried to bluff her way there. Kylie then asked the magazine’s credibility when they say the tax returns were forged.

Kylie’s last tweet then said that it was okay as she is blessed beyond her years, she has a beautiful daughter with a successful business and she is doing fine. Netizens called Kylie out for being worried about an article than other pressing matters. For example, the current COVID-19 crisis or the death of George Floyd and Minnesota protests. A netizen asked Kylie if the article is the thing that Kylie is worried right now to which she replied that it is the last thing she is worried about right now.

The mother of one said that she can name a list of 100 things more important right now than the amount of money she has. /TISG