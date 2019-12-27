- Advertisement -

Fans of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ are in for a treat as it is the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party! To celebrate the wonderful time of the year, the famous family is seen in uber glamourous holiday fashions such as twinning looks. Kylie Jenner and her 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster wore matching looks in custom-made Ralph & Russo emerald green silk dresses. Kylie’s outfit is a sexy, off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and giant side bow. She completed the look with metallic green nail polish, pumps and an emerald and diamond choker. As for Stormi, the toddler wore a dress that featured a flared skirt, cap sleeves and a sash. In a social media post, Kylie wished everyone a Merry Christmas Eve and wrote that it is the most wonderful time of the year. Kourtney Kardashian’s house is where this year’s Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party was held. Usually, Kris Jenner has the party at her place. Last year, Kim Kardashian hosted the party. Singer Sia threw a Christmas-themed performance at the party, as documented on Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Stories. Rows and rows of poinsettias and candles adorned the entrance to Kourtney’s house, shown in a video that Kim took on her phone. She said that it was beautiful. A group of carolers to greet the guests were also at the party.

.@Sia performs Snowman at the Kardashian Christmas party🎅 pic.twitter.com/FC1lPTK46n — kev (@kevfurler) December 25, 2019 Kylie's ex, Travis Scott gave their daughter a big surprise earlier in the day. Stormi Webster a visit from her favourite Trolls character, Poppy. Kris surprised Stormi with an enormous playhouse in the backyard and Kylie documented the event in a YouTube video. 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is a reality TV series that airs on the E! cable network focusing on the personal and professional lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family. It debuted in 2007 and it is one of the longest-running reality TV shows in the U.S. The main cast of the show is Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The party also included parents Kris and Caitlyn Jenner in the show together with brother Rob Kardashian. The significant others of the sisters have also made appearances on the show.