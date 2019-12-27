Fans of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ are in for a treat as it is the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party!
To celebrate the wonderful time of the year, the famous family is seen in uber glamourous holiday fashions such as twinning looks. Kylie Jenner and her 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster wore matching looks in custom-made Ralph & Russo emerald green silk dresses.
Kylie’s outfit is a sexy, off-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and giant side bow. She completed the look with metallic green nail polish, pumps and an emerald and diamond choker. As for Stormi, the toddler wore a dress that featured a flared skirt, cap sleeves and a sash.
In a social media post, Kylie wished everyone a Merry Christmas Eve and wrote that it is the most wonderful time of the year.
Kourtney Kardashian’s house is where this year’s Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party was held. Usually, Kris Jenner has the party at her place. Last year, Kim Kardashian hosted the party.
Singer Sia threw a Christmas-themed performance at the party, as documented on Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Stories.
Rows and rows of poinsettias and candles adorned the entrance to Kourtney’s house, shown in a video that Kim took on her phone. She said that it was beautiful. A group of carolers to greet the guests were also at the party.