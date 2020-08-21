Kwa Kim Li of Lee & Lee denies involvement in 2013 will. This is false says Lee Wei Ling

- Advertisement -

“Kwa Kim Li (KKL) of Lee & Lee has denied involvement in the 2013 will. This is false”, said Dr Lee Wei Ling, daughter of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Aug 19), Dr Lee wrote that she had shared evidence to show Ms Kwa’s involvement in Mr Lee’s last will.

In her post, Dr Lee shared an email exchange between Ms Kwa and her late father, dated December 12, 2013.

In the email, Ms Kwa wrote: “Dear Uncle Harry, Under your present will dated 2 nov 2012, Ling has been given 1 share more than Loong and Yang, out of your total estate. This is because you reasoned that Ling does not have double income like her brothers”.

She added, “We discussed last week that you would now like to sign a Codicil to change this, and to give Ling equal shares with Loong and Yang out of the total estate”.

“I will prepare the codicil for you to sign this week, or when you are ready. Regarding the Oxley properly, I have some thoughts and I will call you later today”, Ms Kwa wrote.

Dr Lee shared an earlier post of hers that she wrote on April 20, 2019. She wrote: “My dishonourable brother Loong has repeatedly alleged that my sister-in-law, Yang’s wife, prepared and somehow got our father to sign a will in December 2013. Kwa Kim Li (KKL) of Lee & Lee has denied involvement in the events that led to this 2013 will. These are all falsehoods. KKL has been lying. She has also breached her duties to her client, my father”.

“The truth is that my father had discussed the changes he wanted extensively with KKL before he signed his December 2013 will. From late November 2013 all the way till Friday 13 December 2013, my father had had discussions and exchanged emails with KKL of Lee & Lee on what he wanted in his will. These included discussions of his immediately prior will. The will my father signed on Tuesday 17 December 2013 reflected these prior discussions with his lawyer KKL”, Dr Lee wrote.

In 2017, Ms Kwa denied that she had a role in Mr Lee’s last will.

The managing partner of the Lee & Lee law firm, had prepared the previous six versions of the will of the late Mr Lee who died on March 23, 2015, at the age of 91.

Ms Kwa told The Straits Times: “I did not prepare the last will”.

Mr Lee Hsien Yang also said in a Facebook post that his wife’s firm, Stamford Law Corporation – now known as Morgan Lewis Stamford LLC – did not draft any of the late Mr Lee’s wills.

“The will was drafted by Kwa Kim Li of Lee & Lee,” he said, referring to the sequence of events surrounding the final will.

He added that the will’s seventh paragraph, in which the late Mr Lee stated that he wanted his house to be demolished after his death, “was drafted at LKY’s (Lee Kuan Yew’s) direction”.

It was “put into language by Lee Suet Fern, his daughter-in-law, and when he was satisfied, he asked Kim Li to insert it into his will,” said Mr Lee Hsien Yang. -/TISG