Kumaran Pillai, “We need to be more proactive in managing our estates”

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A candidate under the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in the recently-held General Election has expressed the need for more proactivity in the managing of estates.

PSP’s Kumaran Pillai, who contested in the Kebun Baru Single Member Constituency last month, has continued to take note of residents’ concerns in the area.

Visiting the Senior Activity Corner located at the void deck of Block 105 Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 which caught fire on Saturday (Aug 1), Mr Kumaran noted the damage in the ceiling and wiring.

Visited the place where the fire broke out in KB at the void deck of AMK Ave 4. It aapears like the ceiling and wires… Posted by Kumaran Pillai on Tuesday, 4 August 2020

- Advertisement -

He also noted what needs to be done to prevent incidents of the same nature. “There is a need to install proper fire alert systems and sprinklers at void decks or install fire extinguishers nearby where residents gather.”

The businessman added that video clips of the fire had shown “aging flames and smoke plumes” that reached all the way to the building’s upper levels.

A video of the fire was posted on the Facebook page All Singapore Stuff earlier this week, with the caption, “Fire so big at Ang Mo Kio Ave 4 void deck! …”

Mr Kumaran added, “We need to be more proactive in managing our estates.”

In a comment to his post, he wrote that the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is still investigating the cause of the fire. It was initially believed that it was caused by a charging Personal Mobility Device (PMD) but SCDF said it involved a prayer altar and other items in the vicinity.

Fortunately no injuries were reported from the incident. The SCDF added that the fire was successfully put out by two Compressed Air Foam backpacks, and a fire extinguisher.

Residents in the area thanked Kumaran Pillai for drawing attention to the matter.

One netizen commented that it was good that the fire happened at a place where there were no schools.

One resident from a nearby area also left a comment, thankful that no one was injured.

The resident, in a later comment, also wrote that he and his wife took responsibility for cleaning up the soot from the affected area, and thanked Mr Kumaran for his concern.

-/TISG

Read also: PSP’s Kumaran Pillai continues to look out for residents of Kebun Baru SMC