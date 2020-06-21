Kristen Stewart to play Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

- Advertisement -

A new film about the late Princess Diana will be released soon. Titled Spencer , the film is set in the early ’90s when Princess Diana found out that her marriage with Prince Charles was not going to work. According to Deadline, the film is directed by Pablo Larraín while Kristen Stewart will play the main role. The selection is an interesting one seeing that both Kristen and Diana do not look like each other. Here is a list of actresses who have and could play the role of the late princess.

In the past, there have been a few actresses who played Diana before. According to The Independent, Amy Seccombe played the princess in the Diana: A Tribute To The People’s Princess. The film was released a year after Diana’s death. Lesley Harcourt was another person who played Diana. She was in the Hallmark movie William & Catherine, A Royal Love Story. In a 2013 film named Diana, Naomi Watts played the role of the Princess of Wales.

The role was given to Watts after Jessica Chastain chose not to join. In the Netflix series The Crown, Emma Corrin played Princess Diana in season four. Fans felt that Corrin truly looked like Diana.

- Advertisement -

“I have been glued to the show and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is surreal. Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice,” Corrin said of the role.

An example of an actress who looks like Diana would be Sophie Turner. She has the same eye colour, hair colour, skin tone and almost the same height. Kirsten Dunst is another actress that resembles the late princess. She played a royal in Marie Antoinette so she is suited for the role. Compared to Kristen, she looks more like Diana. Dianna Agron is also a potential selection for the role of Diana. She is soft-spoken and has delicate features just like the Princess of Wales.

Finally, Scarlett Johansson would make a good Princess Diana. The two of them are equally glamourous so it will be a good choice. /TISG