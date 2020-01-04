Kristen Stewart discusses Underwater movie

- Advertisement -

Although the film Underwater was made in 2017, its release next week, three years later, hardly seems ideal.

However, three years of production later, the film does seem intriguing.

Directed by William Eubank, whose previous film The Signal was interesting, another reason why Underwater is appealing is that it stars Kristen Stewart. Since Twilight, the actress has delivered a number of inspired performances in the indie circuit. Her roles ranged from mediocre to bad but it will be curious to see how she fares in Underwater.

In speaking to ET Canada about Underwater, Kirsten Stewart said that a lot of stunts and filming they did were fun. She added it was not hard to do the movie in terms of trying to fantasize and play pretend. The movie was difficult in some ways though, because it was scary and genuine, according to Stewart and she said that it made a lot of these things happen and they blew a lot of stuff up.

Underwater is about a crew of aquatic researchers who have to get to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. However, there is something scary lurking around the ocean seabed. Kristen Stewart plays the lead role and divulges more about Underwater.

Stewart shared that they start out with a group of people that have decided to be completely alone so their relationship with society and the world at large is in an extreme sense cut off.

The idea that their bosses (the company that runs all of this) even just they are being there has put them in harm’s way in the sense that they have accessed sort of inaccessible places and they have taken things that do not belong to them.

She goes on to say that they mined the bottom of the ocean, digging for oil in a place of such mystery that what comes out is an emergency sort of natural disaster. But there are repercussions. /TISG