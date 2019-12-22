Kourtney Kardashian “worst mum” among siblings, says Kendall Jenner

- Advertisement -

Kendall Jenner, the half-sister of Kourtney Kardashian, ranked her as the “worst mum” among their siblings and sister Kim Kardashian had a bit to say about the situation as well.

During The Late Late Show last week, supermodel Kendall made the grading after her ex Harry Styles asked her to rate her sisters from best to worst parent during a game.

Kendall ranked it from herself, Khloe, Kim, Kylie, then Kourtney.

To many, Kourtney has always seemed like a dedicated and present parent.

Kim revealed Kourtney’s “sensitive” reaction to Kendall’s shade and Kim was also keen to point out that Kendall said “they are all amazing parents”.

Kim spoke at the Ellen DeGeneres Show this week explaining that first off, to her defence, Kendall started off with, “You guys, they are all amazing parents.” So, of course, everyone is going to take just the order.

She goes on to say that she completely understands that Kourtney was sensitive about that because she is an amazing parent.

This fallout may not be featured on Keeping Up With The Kardashians but we never know.

Kourtney is mother to Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. Kim is a parent of four with husband Kanye West, with North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago,1 and baby Psalm, who was born this year in May.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a reality TV programme that debuted on Oct 14, 2007. It is one of America’s longest-running TV series. /TISG