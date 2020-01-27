Kourtney Kardashian reunites with Bendjima and wishes she was pregnant

- Advertisement -

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian, who said in 2018 that she had frozen her eggs for the possibility of a fourth child, recently reunited with ex Younes Bendjima and shared about a pregnancy.

The mother of three children with former partner Scott Disick shared in a 2018 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she was freezing her eggs in case she wanted to have another child. They were together from 2006 to 2015.

The possibility of a fourth child is here now that the 40-year-old has reunited with Bendjima.

Kardashian recently uploaded an Instagram selfie wearing an orange bodysuit that showed a bump in the belly area. A fan asked if she was pregnant.

The star did not feel offended with the question. She replied that she was not pregnant but wished she was. Another fan wrote that she was a great mum and that she should let it happen.

Others agreed that she looked pregnant in the photo.

Someone then wrote that Kardashian and Disick should go for one more child. However, the ex is currently in a relationship with Sofia Richie, so that may not be possible.

A fan commended Kardashian for handling the question well and that she was a classy woman for not being offended.

Some netizens were, however, upset that anyone would ask if she was pregnant. One asked how it was anyone’s business if Kardashian was pregnant and added that it was rude to ask such a question. Another wrote that people need to stop asking women this question and assuming that someone was pregnant when the belly got a bit puffy.

Kardashian shared on a Dec 2, 2018, KUWTK episode that she was feeling emotional due to hormone injections but that she was freezing her eggs in case she wanted to have another child. She hoped that it would all be worth it as she did not want to put her body through it again.

In an earlier episode in October 2017, she had shared that she would want to have one more baby with Disick so that all her children had the same father. She said that even though she was dating Younes at that time. /TISG