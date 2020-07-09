Kourtney Kardashian left her family’s reality show because of ‘toxic experience’

- Advertisement -

Reality star Kourtney Kardashian recently opened up to Vogue Arabia about leaving Keeping Up with the Kardashians because of the toxic experience she had on the show. Premiering in 2007, the reality TV show is about the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and their significant others.

“I have been filming the show non-stop for 13 years, 19 seasons and six spin-off seasons. I was feeling unfulfilled and it became a toxic environment for me to continue to have it occupy as much of my life as it was,” the mother of three told the magazine.

Kourtney shared during a season 18 confessional that she was limiting her role on the show. “I have decided to take a big step back from filming and really just pick and choose what I will allow cameras to follow,” Kourtney shared at the time. “I think just now when I have something that I find is interesting to film, or that I would feel excited to film, that I do that.”

The magazine featured the Poosh founder’s handwriting on the cover, saying: “The power of reclaiming yourself. Kourtney Kardashian sets free.” Kourtney said that by leaving the show, she was able to spend more time with her children and family. “I usually take one day on the weekend where we have no plans, we hang out at the house in pyjamas or sweats. We sleep in. I like to not be on a schedule on that day,” Kourtney said.

Since the birth of her son, Kourtney has been keeping herself healthy. She said, “I started learning about what we put in our bodies and then it was kind of a snowball effect. You can’t unlearn the information.”

“I felt like so many people would come to me with questions, ‘Why do you do this?’ or, ‘Why do you believe in this?'” Kourtney recalled.

“I’m not afraid of wrinkles or ageing,” she said. “I do take the best care of my skin I possibly can to keep it functioning in an optimal way, but wrinkles are part of the ageing process.” /TISG