Kourtney Kardashian defends son’s haircut

You can count on Kourtney Kardashian to protect her son from negative comments. The reality star defended her five-year-old son Reign Disick after a netizen complained about his hair. Netizens should know better than to ask Kourtney to cut her son’s hair.

A critic hair-shamed Reign Disick’s long hair when a video of Reign appeared in Kourtney’s Easter slideshow on Instagram. The post which was uploaded on April 13 received a comment from netizen who asked Kourtney to cut her son’s hair. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star responded, saying that Reign has the “most gorgeous hair on earth anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG”. The phrase ABCDEFG is Kourtney’s signature phrase which she used to use when arguing with her ex Scott Disick.

The meaning behind the phrase is that the conversation is over. Also on Kourtney’s Easter slideshow is a picture of Reign with his sister, seven-year-old Penelope Disick cuddling with their Pomeranian Honey. There are also photos of Kourtney with an Easter theme tea party and food. Kudos to Kourtney for being a good mother and also an entertainer during quarantine.

The mother of three enjoys sharing her home life with fans. However, she is no longer part of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, a show that she has been a part of since 2007. Kourtney quit the show in the middle of Season 18. She revealed that she will spend more time with her children, Reign, Penelope and Mason instead of the ‘glam’ life and filming.

Kourtney took to Twitter on April 2 to say that she realised that a lot of talk right now is about her work ethic and she felt like she needed to make one thing clear which is that raising children is a job as well.

She continued, saying motherhood is the hardest yet most rewarding job she has ever had and she is focusing on her children and her lifestyle brand, Poosh. Poosh is about finding a healthy balance for living one’s best life.

Kourtney concluded saying that she does not judge anyone who chooses a different route but everyone should appreciate her choices as well.