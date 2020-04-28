Korean actress on negative reviews: Don’t focus on ending of drama

- Advertisement -

South Korean actress Go Bo Gyeol spoke recently about the negative reviews regarding the finale of the Hi Bye, Mama series on April 19.

The 16-episode drama is about a woman and mother named Cha Yu Ri (played by Kim Tae Hee) who died in a tragic accident five years earlier and comes back as a ghost. She is given 49 days to win back her place in the land of the living. Her husband has, however, remarried and Go plays the new wife (Oh Min Jeong). Oh becomes stepmother to Cha’s daughter.

In an interview published on April 25 on soompi.com, an English-language website providing coverage of Korean pop culture, Go said that she knew that there were different opinions about the ending of the drama and that there would be those who would disagree with whatever choice Cha made.

She hoped that people would pay more attention to the topic of the drama, which was about family and daily life, and the messages over the 16 episodes rather than to the ending.

Go said that the drama’s message of family life had impacted her. She hoped to be more expressive to her family members and get in contact with them more after the series.

Go noted that she was glad she could pull off the character because she was very different. She played a stepmother and was concerned because she did not have the experience for the role.

When she told this to the production crew, they responded that the character Oh Min Jeong had not had a child but she loved her stepdaughter and worked hard. That was like Go and that gave her confidence.

Go, who worked with the popular Kim, said she learned a lot from the veteran actress. The manner in which Kim communicated with the crew showed that she was sincere and respectful. Go added that Kim did her best in everything and that this had inspired her to do the same. /TISG