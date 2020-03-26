Kong Hee and Sun Ho under quarantine until April 2

- Advertisement -

Singapore—City Harvest Church’s Pastor Kong Hee and his wife Sun Ho are now under quarantine. Ms Sun took to Facebook on Wednesday night (Mar 25), to announce they had been exposed to someone in connection with their church who had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

They have been placed under a Quarantine Order until next Thursday, April 2.

And in the middle of their quarantine, they are also mourning the death of one of their church members, who recently succumbed to cancer. It is this church member’s husband, whom Ms Sun identified as “G” on her post, who is the confirmed coronavirus case the pastor and his wife have been exposed to.

Ms Sun posted a video of herself wherein her husband can be heard in the background, and she says she is getting ready to film him. She explained that they were under quarantine “in this room”—which is their bedroom, where a camera was set up, and from where they will continue to be preaching and teaching.

She said, “Nothing is going to stop us from bringing the word of God to the Church.”

Her husband asks her, “So you are just a one-woman operation today,” and ribs her gently, telling her she “really looks the part, just like all of the volunteers.”

The couple continue to banter back and forth, about the “anointing flowing through the internet.”

Ms Sun says, “May the Lord help us.”

Her husband answers, “The Lord will be with us.”

Ms Sun said in her post that “G” had apologized to them and the others who had come to the wake of his wife. She then wrote, “I thought to myself … ‘G, why do you need to apologise to us? You are going through one of the most difficult seasons of your life! You are grieving over the loss of your wife and you have also tested positive for this coronavirus. We should be asking you what else we can do to help you tide through this season!’”

For her, this is an opportunity to demonstrate love to each other.

“In times like this, the words of Jesus in John 13:35 resonates deep in my heart: “By this all will know that you are My disciples, if you have love for one another.”

As long as the vaccine for this virus is not yet developed, we have to learn to cope with this COVID-19 situation in our daily Christian walk, and this includes our practical demonstration of love to one another. Even in the midst of observing our personal hygiene and maintaining our social distance, fear should never stop us from loving others. Let’s try our very best to exercise wisdom AND continue to show love, just as Jesus would!”

She ended her post by assuring everyone that both she and Mr Kong are in good health, and asked that people pray for them, as well as for “G” and his family in their time of bereavement. —/TISG

