Knock, knock, knock … boom, boom, boom! The pain of working from home

Singapore — People working from home (WFH) have rallied to share their experience of having to deal with the constant renovation noise filling the air.

Many have been working from home since circuit breaker measures were implemented from April 7 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. While there have been some challenges to establishing a successful WFH arrangement, the home environment was initially peaceful because renovation work was not allowed.

However, the peaceful period did not last long. It came to an end on June 15 with the easing of circuit breaker measures to allow the resumption of certain activities, including renovation work.

Redditor @TheRookieGetsACookie on Tuesday (Aug 18) shared a video with the Singapore group on Reddit, an online news forum. The video, which was a minute-and-a-half long, featured the incessant rumbling of what seemed to be an ongoing renovation project. The caption read, “Working from home? Let me sing you the song of my people…everyday.”

As one can imagine, such loud background noise makes it difficult to get work done — a fact that many other Redditors sympathised with in the comments section of the thread. While some played along sarcastically by leaving comments like “Surreal” and “Beautiful”, others expressed their exasperation over the noisy environment that they are having to deal with.

While some joked about the WFH dilemma, at least one person suggested banning renovation work during this time — especially while many are having to cope with the distractions that come with working from home.

/TISG