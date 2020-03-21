Kingdom fans can finally rest easy, Netflix just released season 2

- Advertisement -

Fans of Netflix’s hit series Kingdom can finally rest easy knowing they finally released season 2 on their popular online streaming site.

Netflix relayed to their followers via press release that Kingdom season 2 will finally be up and streaming by March 13, 2020, and they kept true to their word. The cast had also told fans back in October that the second season, which began filming last February, would have a total production time of 4 to 6 months to complete.

To make things even better for fans, Netflix decided to release the next season “in one go,” releasing all six episodes at once. This means that fans can binge-watch their beloved Zombie-filled series without having to wait each week to see what happens next.

Much like Netflix’s many other original shows, Kingdom has found a deep fan base with tons streaming the popular series on their site all over the world. The zombie-thriller was originally a webcomic named Kingdom of Gods that was written by Kim Eun-hee and illustrated by Yang Kyung-Il. Since being made into a TV series, this drama/horror show managed to get a rating of 8.3-stars on IMDb and 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is relatively high for the critics’ review site.

Joining the original cast members Joo Ji Hoon, Ryu Seung Ryong and Bae Doo Na are new cast members, Park Byung Eun and Kim Tae Hoon. While the first season cost around US$1.78 million per episode, which was considered way over budget, it should come as no surprise if season 2 reaches even higher numbers.

If you have yet to jump on the South Korean drama shows bandwagon and you enjoy some drama and action in your life, then Kingdom would be a great place to start. /TISG