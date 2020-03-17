Kind Chinese lady pays for young family’s dinner, inspiring them to pay it forward

- Advertisement -

Singapore—They say kindness, not money, is what makes the world go round. A young Malay mum found this out in best way on Friday night (Mar 13) when out of the blue, a stranger paid for the family dinner she shared with her husband and three little daughters.

“Paid. Enjoy dinner,” was written in red on their receipt.

Out of gratitude, Nannie Asniar took to Facebook on Friday night to tell her story, writing that she had seen “a Chinese lady who was seating alone next to our table was smiling while looking at the girls eat,” while she and her family were out do dinner at Al-Azhar Indian restaurant at Cheong Chin Nam Road.

Ms Nannie thought she saw the Chinese lady try to see what their table number was, but didn’t think much of it at the time.

When her husband, Azheem Capirex, arrived from having parked the car, a waiter came over with the receipt for the bill telling him it had been paid for.

The young mum believes she knows who’s responsible for their dinner treat. “Though im (sic) not sure who but i have a strong feeling it was that Chinese lady who did that,” she wrote.

She added, “As i couldnt (sic) thank her personally, i strongly believe that social media is the strongest platform to reach out to her. She definitely brought smiles to our faces and we will definitely bring this forward to the next family, all because of this positive vibe she has brought to our family.”

Her husband, Azheem Capirex, also thanked their benefactor via social media, also sharing a photo of the receipt and writing,

“ I may not know who you are but I am thankful to have come across such a good person like you.. May God bless you and keep the virus away from you..

Please share this post guys.. So that I can thank the person.. ive (sic) set the post to public so please share share share!!”

He still hopes to find their mystery donor so the family can thank the individual in person.

Ms Nannie’s post has since gone viral, with her story getting shared even on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

On Al-Azhar Restaurant‘s page it seems to confirm that it was indeed the Chinese lady who paid for the meal.

“The customer asked our cashier for the table number of the family that was dining next to her. She said that she would pay for that table as well and proceeded to make payment. She took the receipt and wrote a message on it. Then she approached one of the Supervisors (identified by their Supervisor Polo-Tee) to pass the receipt to the family that was still dining. She then left in a hurry.

Its truly a heartwarming move made by the customer and it also affects our staff morale, boosting their eagerness to serve with zeal and enthusiasm.

However, this is not the first time this has happened at Al-Azhar; it happens frequently but goes unreported. We at Al-Azhar salute these unsung heroes and we are honoured to know every one of you 😍 “

Thanks to our management for the following response! It seems that asides (sic) from the kind lady, there are others paying it forward at our restaurants too. Let’s continue to create this heartwarming culture at Al-Azhar together. 🤗 ”

