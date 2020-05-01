Kim Tae Hee’s husband Rain reacts to ‘Hi, Bye Mama!’

- Advertisement -

Spoiler alert!

South Korean actress Kim Tae Hee’s drama Hi Bye, Mama! has just concluded. The veteran actress made a comeback to TV screens with the drama after taking a break from acting. The drama Hi Bye, Mama! is about Cha Yu Ri (Kim Tae Hee) who became a ghost for 49 days and was able to meet her husband and daughter again after dying five years ago.

Kim Tae Hee’s husband, actor and singer Rain reacted to Hi Bye, Mama!.

Kim Tae Hee revealed that while acting, she focused on motherhood and the love she has for her family, her husband and those around her. She also said she wanted to naturally portray Yu Ri’s bright, simple and positive personality. She met with the director, writer and co-stars often to perfect Yu Ri’s tone. She acted with Yu Ri’s emotion and followed the flow to be like Yu Ri naturally. She could act while genuinely feeling the emotions because of how the script was written.

Rain could not watch the TV series because he said it was so sad. Kim Tae Hee also praised child actor Seo Woo Jin for playing a girl. According to Kim Tae Hee, Woo Jin livened up the atmosphere on set. She said that she felt proud watching him act happily and that he was so pretty she automatically fell in love. She thought what would she do it it was not for him while filming.

Kim Tae Hee also noted that the boy actor impressively played a role as female Seo Woo. At his age, he is really calm, smart and responsible. She continued, saying that he is able to focus and did not have many bloopers compared to other actors.

Kim Tae Hee was born 29 March 1980. She has acted in several dramas including Stairway to Heaven, Love Story in Harvard, Iris, My Princess and Yong-pal. She started dating Rain in September 2012 and they got married on 19 January 2017. On 23 May the same year, Kim Tae Hee was pregnant with their first child and she gave birth to their daughter on 25 October 2017. The couple announced the pregnancy of their second child in February 2019 and on 19 September 2019, their second daughter was born. /TISG