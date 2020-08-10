Kim Soo Hyun goes through first official psychiatric consultation in drama

- Advertisement -

Popular K-drama tvN’s It’s Okay to Not Be Okay has released new stills of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Chang Wan from the latest episode. Kim Chang Wan plays hospital director Oh Ji Wang, who despite having a casual demeanour and unorthodox treatment methods, boasts incredible insight into the inner workings of people’s minds.

He has been a mentor to Moon Kang Tae (played by Kim Soo Hyun). Moon Kang Tae has only consulted the hospital director about his past and his relationships with his brother (played by Oh Jung Se) and Go Moon Young (played by Seo Ye Ji).

In the latest stills, we see Moon Kang Tae seeking out director Oh Ji Wang for his first official consultation, heightening anticipation as to what spurred on the consultation, as well as what unique method of treatment the director will suggest. Kim Soo Hyun plays Moon Kang Tae, a community health worker at a psychiatric ward who does not have time for romance. Seo Ye Ji plays Go Moon Young, a renowned children’s book author who has an antisocial personality disorder and has never known love.

The drama is reportedly a ‘healing romance that resembles a storybook fantasy’. The pair starts to heal each other’s emotional wounds upon meeting each other.

The location of the psychiatric hospital is at Moon Kang Tae and Go Moon Young’s hometown where they experienced a traumatic past.

Chief producer So Jae Hyun of the drama said, “The city of Sungjin, which is going to be the setting of the drama from here on out, is where this story began, and it’s the place that is holding the pains of Moon Kang Tae’s and Go Moon Young’s pasts. Please tune in to see how the two characters face their wounds and grow. Though it may be a little weird, the drama’s unique style of romance is about to begin, so please look forward to it.”

Oh Jung Se plays Moon Sang Tae, Moon Kang Tae’s autistic older brother. Moon Sang Tae is a fan of Go Moon Young’s books. Because his brother is a fan of Go Moon Young, Moon Kang Tae finds himself having more chances to meet Go Moon Young.

The upcoming episode of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” airs August 8 at 9:15 p.m. KST. /TISG