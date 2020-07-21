Kim Soo Hyun finds happiness in the drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay

- Advertisement -

Seoul — South Korean cable television channel tvN’s drama It’s Okay To Not Be Okay has given fans a glimpse of Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji going on a romantic date.

Spoiler ahead! On the earlier episode of the drama, Moon Kang Tae (played by Kim Soo Hyun) decided to listen to his heart instead of his head for the first time in his life.

Thanks to his strong sense of responsibility and the stresses of having to take care of his older brother from an early age, Moon had never deviated from the rules or let himself be swayed by his emotions.

So when a patient’s abusive former husband physically attacked Go Moon Young (played by Seo Ye Ji), Moon was unable to stop himself from punching the man in her defence and, as a result of that, earned himself a suspension from the hospital.

- Advertisement -

With It’s Okay To Not Be Okay going into the second half of its run, the producers tease that this uncharacteristic behaviour is barely the start of Moon’s transformation.

Moon is smiling all the way in newly-released stills from the drama’s coming episode. The caretaker spends a carefree day with Go and enjoys freedom for the first time in years.

Unlike his past muted emotions, Moon smiles happily at the camera as he posed for a selfie with Go during the day. At night, they share a relaxing drink as they enjoy the warm summer weather outdoors.

The two of them start to grow closer and they start to finally find the courage to look inside themselves at the emotional scars they had previously been afraid to face.

Moon is a caretaker who works in a psychiatric hospital and he has no time for romance. Go is a children’s storybook writer with an anti-social personality disorder.

The two of them meet and begin to heal each other’s emotional scars. /TISG