Kim Kardashian was not happy with Kendall Jenner’s $9 million mansion

Reality star, model and mogul Kendall Jenner may not be the richest Kardashian sister, but she’s still the highest-paid model in the world. With so much moolah to spend, it is no wonder that Jenner decided to purchase prime real estate. Living in some of the most stunning residences before, Jenner purchased a beautiful Beverly Hills mansion in 2017. Although it is a gorgeous piece of property, Jenner’s elder sister Kim Kardashian West was not pleased with her purchase. For the past two years, Jenner has been living in a massive mansion in California.

The millionaire bought a 6,625-square-foot Beverly Hills mansion in Mulholland Estates for $8.5 million in 2017. She sold her West Hollywood home where the previous owners were Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. There were incidents of stalkers and attempted break-ins at that property which led Jenner to move to the gated community in Sherman Oaks, California. Celebrities like Christina Aguilera and DJ Khaled lives in the neighbourhood. Even though her Beverly Hills home is not located on thousand of acres of land, her home fits all that she ever needs.

The home is fitted with five-bedrooms and six-bathrooms, fountain, pool, movie theatre, tennis court, spa and a playground. Despite the magnificent mansion, Kardashian West was not impressed with Jenner’s purchase.

Life & Style reported that Kim Kardashian West did not approve of the home because actor Charlie Sheen was a previous owner and that she got chills when she saw the mansion in real life. To Kim Kardashian West, she was put off because it was an “infamous spot for the actor’s antics.”

A source shared with Life & Style that Kardashian West did not like the property because of what happened in there. The police were called to the home many times because of all the drama that went on there.

To appease Kim Kardashian West, Jenner “promised” to renovate the house so that it will be free of bad juju. Jenner obtained permits to remove and replace the fireplace, update the kitchen and redo the roof.

The previous Spanish-Mediterranean vibe was removed and a sleeker aesthetic replaced it. The renovations started in August 2018 and her home was completely renovated. Jenner invited family and friends to the mansion after a year of renovations. On an Instagram Live session on April 5 with friends Justin and Hailey Bieber, she shared details of her mansion. Jenner raved that it is her favourite place on earth and she worked so long to get it to be where it is. /TISG