Kim Kardashian proves critics wrong, finishes first year of law school

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West said on Saturday that she had finished the first year of law school and that she was working on a documentary on advocacy work for criminal justice reform.

The documentary, titled Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, will premiere on the Oxygen cable network on April 5.

The two-hour film will show West paying prison visits, while working with legal experts on four cases.

The 39-year-old reality star is famous for beauty and fashion, while documenting her life with her siblings on the Kardashian series.

In the past two years, West helped to win the release two women from prison, which led to her interest in criminal justice reform.

West was asked recently about how she responded to people who think she was interested in it to make her brand popular. During a meeting organised by the Television Critics Association, West replied that she was used to criticism so it did not faze her. She added that she was genuinely caring about the cases and the people and that she was not doing it to be famous.

West, who spent 20 hours a week on her law programme in the first year, will be taking the bar exam in 2022.

Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was a prominent Los Angeles lawyer. He represented O.J. Simpson in the 1995 case.

The executive producer of The Justice Project, Vince DiPersio, said West was taking a fair amount of risk for advocating the release of prisoners.

He hoped, however, that no one came out and did something bad, but added that West was willing to take that risk.

Two years ago, West convinced President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of a 63-year-old Tennessee woman convicted of a first drug offence. A year later, she helped win clemency for another Tennessee woman who had been convicted as a teenager of murdering a man who paid to have sex with her.

The people in The Justice Project were found through letters sent to West. She works on some cases and sends some to other lawyers who can help.

West hopes that the TV show can convince viewers that there is hope for everyone and that people can show more empathy for those who run afoul of the law.