Kim Kardashian offers lunch treat with sisters to lucky donor

Reality star Kim Kardashian, who is taking part in the All In Challenge to raise funds to feed and keep people healthy, is offering one lucky donor a lunch treat with her sisters.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians (KUWTK) star wore earth-toned makeup and had a Barbie spout hairdo as she donned an army green SKIMS top in her post on Instagram on Monday (April 27). The 39-year-old also wrote her thanks to supermodel Gisele Bundchen for her participation in the fund-raising event.

The wife of Kanye West urged people to join her and her sisters for lunch when they film a new season of KUWTK.

People were asked to visit https://allinchallenge.in/kkw to contribute any amount and one person will be chosen at random. Kim added that all proceeds will be going to @nokidhungry, @mealsonwheelsamerica, and America’s Food Fund which benefits @feedingamerica and @wckitchen.’

Bundchen was sans makeup when she uploaded her offer three days earlier. The wife of Tom Brady asked if anyone together with a friend would like to be her guests in her next Dior photoshoot in New York. The lucky winner and friend will get their makeup and hair done by top stylists and they can learn some of the model’s tricks and have their portrait shot by one of the top photographers in fashion.

The mother of three also said that they can get to know each other better over lunch and chat about anything. Interested individuals can visit https://allinchallenge.in/Gisele and contribute any amount. All of the proceeds will go to feeding and helping people who are in need. Bundchen thanked her husband for challenging her and keeping the chain of goodness going.

The supermodel had challenged Kardashian and Kelly Slater. On the previous day Kardashian asked what people looked like in quarantine and she posted a photo of herself and her six-year-old daughter North, who looked like her. The reality star said she is with her children 24/7. Kim shows off her pouty lips in the photo and her daughter wore a white sweatshirt with Kanye West’s name on it in blue glitter. North’s hair was up in two buns, while Kim let her hair down with rose-gold eye shadow.

It has been a week since West brought their children to Wyoming for three days so that Kardashian could get a break. An insider told People magazine that the couple have been taking turns to look after North, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and baby Psalm. The insider added that it is a chaos at home so West usually goes to office for breaks. Kardashian shared with Vogue magazine that the theatre room has been the place to go for the family.

Meanwhile, Forbes magazine published on Friday that West had reached billionaire status with a net worth of US$1.2 billion (S$1.7 billion). The man was, however, not happy with the article, saying that his net worth was US$3.3 billion. /TISG