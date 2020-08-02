Kim Kardashian ‘moving towards divorce’ from Kanye West

- Advertisement -

The relationship between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is unclear. The celebrity couple’s relationship has been on the rocks in public since Kanye’s tearful rant at his first presidential rally.

It has been reported that they may opt for a divorce. On Monday, the couple apparently reconciled after Kim travelled to Cody, Wyoming. Kim was seen in photos to be crying. Following that, insiders reported that Kim may be “moving towards a divorce.”

An insider shared with People magazine that the reality star feels she “has tried everything” with Kanye and that she is torn. “The last thing she wants is to be divorced with four kids. She knows that she will be fine financially, but her concerns are the kids and the partnership. She is moving towards a divorce, but who knows if she will actually sign papers.”

- Advertisement -

The insider said that Kim hasn’t been “getting back what she needs from Kanye.” The grapevine also added Kim “was to the point that she flew to Cody to basically tell him their marriage is over and to say goodbye.”

It was reported that Kanye wants to make the marriage work. While he has apologised to Kim on Twitter a few days after he went on a bizarre rant, he has not reportedly taken any steps to mend the relationship. “He doesn’t seem to get what she is saying. He hasn’t changed anything that she told him needs to change,” the insider said.

As for Kanye’s presidential run, Kim has reportedly urged the rapper to forgo running for the post this time and focus on his mental health. Prior to this, Kanye refused to see Kim. He caused concern recently after he posted a slew of erratic comments on social media and made a strange appearance at a rally for his presidential campaign in South Carolina, during which he broke down in tears while relating how he and Kim almost aborted their first child.

He has had little contact with his wife in the recent week.

Insiders have told the TMZ news website that Kim had tried to speak to Kanye about his mental state but that he was “not receptive” and had stopped her suggestions that she fly out to their Wyoming ranch, where he is living now, in order to help him.

Kim and West have four children — North, 7; Saint, 4; Chicago, 2; and Psalm, 14 months. The reality star was reportedly worried about her husband’s behaviour for a while and earlier this month flew out to join him in the Dominican Republic due to her worries but had to leave to get back to their children. /TISG