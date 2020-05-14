Khloe Kardashian called Kourtney ‘Mike Tyson’ for hitting Kim

- Advertisement -

After a scuffle with Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian called Kourtney Kardashian ‘Mike Tyson’. In the tussle which was broadcasted on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney hit Kim so hard that she hit a wall and left a makeup smudge on it. Khloe, 35 called her Kourtney, 41, ‘Mike Tyson’ referring to the famous boxer in a message conversation. Unfortunately the joke was not well received. On YouTube, a bonus scene aired on how the Kardashian-Jenner clan responded to the scuffle.

Khloe was seen going out with Scott Disick, Kourtney’s ex and father of her three kids. She then shared about what transpired when she talked to Kourtney after the altercation. Khloe told Scott that she messaged Kourtney saying, ‘Hey Mike, Mike Tyson. How ya doing?’ Kourtney responded ‘Hey Tony’ as she did not know who Mike was and then Khloe asked if there were going to discuss the fight to which Kourtney responded yeah.

Then Kim Kardashian came in and asked her sisters what were they talking about. Khloe then said that if she did not reach out to Kourtney, her sister never would have contacted her which was crazy. Kim then interrupted to say that Kourtney had contacted her to bury the hatchet after the fight. She said that Kourtney asked to meet at night because she had a fitting the next day.

Khloe said that she had a feeling that Kourtney wanted to makeup for the feud before their joint vacation to Armenia with Kim and their kids.

Kim said she hoped she would not have scars from the fight. There were photos showing scratches over Kim’s back and arms from Kourtney’s attack. Kim was comforted that they would heal but her mother and manager Kris Jenner still has scars on her hands from Kourtney in the past. Scott then joked that if he took off his shirt, they would know what real scars are.