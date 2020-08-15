Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson buy a new house together

- Advertisement -

Former lovers Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson appeared to have rekindled their romance. Khloe, 36 is said to be planning to purchase a home with Tristan, 29 whom she shares daughter True with. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and basketball player are reportedly seeing each other again during the coronavirus lockdown where they hunkered up together at Khloe’s Calabasas mansion. The duo apparently wants to buy a house together.

A source close to the Kardashian clan told US Weekly: “Khloé and Tristan want to buy a house together,

“Tristan wants to prove to Khloé that he has changed and wants to make this permanent with a family home.”

It was also reported that Khloe and Tristan – who have had a rocky relationship due to Tristan’s player ways – are looking for a place in the Hidden Hills and Calabasas neighbourhoods in California. US Weekly reported that the reality star is planning to have a second baby with Tristan so True has a sibling to play with.

“Khloe is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the [ coronavirus ] quarantine,” a source told the outlet.

Hinting there is still doubt about Tristan’s loyalty to Khloe in future, they added: “The fact that Tristan hasn’t been working or been able to hang out with his friends and other athletes who have previously been a negative influence on him like he used to has been great for their relationship. But when things do go back to normal, who knows what will happen?”

The couple first started seeing each other in September 2016. In February 2019 they broke up after Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe with family friend Jordyn Woods.

Tristan’s affair with Jordyn was not his first betrayal to the E! star as he previously was hit with allegations of wrongdoing when he was caught on camera kissing a woman in a nightclub days before Khloe gave birth to True in 2018. /TISG