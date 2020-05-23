Kendall Jenner’s secret twin brother has his own TV show

- Advertisement -

The secret is out! Reality star Kendall Jenner has a ‘secret twin brother’ and he has his own TV show. Kirby Jenner is a Keeping Up With The Kardashians fan that has a large following on social media because of his excellent editing skills. The self-proclaimed twin would Photoshop himself into photos and videos of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan. With 1.2 million followers on Instagram, Kirby now has his own show. With the tag line One Famous Family.One BIG Secret, Show Kirby Jenner is premiering on Quibi on 24 May (Sunday). Two episodes will be aired on Sunday followed by daily episodes.

The show is about the life of Kirby and with the encouragement of momager Kris Jenner. Comprising of eight episodes, it will show Kirby’s relationship with his family members including Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie. Kendall shared on Twitter that her ‘twin brother’ Kirby Jenner has a show that will be released this Sunday. Kirby uploaded a promo photo for his show on his Instagram account with the caption that he is the secret and asked viewers to check him and his family out in his new show.

Fans have been entertained by Kirby on his Instagram account for a while now. His Instagram bio describes Kirby as an amateur model, lover of all things and fraternal twin of Kendall Jenner. A new post showed Kirby shopping with Kris at Toys R’ Us. He is seen pushing a full cart while Kris adds more toys to the cart. He captioned the photo wishing a happy mother’s day to his favourite mum and wrote that it is a bittersweet moment for him as the popular toy store is closing down.

He reminisced the time he spent with his mother and the time she told him at the toy shop to put back a toy and go wait in the car. She also asked him to turn on the air-conditioner but he did not seem to hear her. In conjunction with the opening of his new company, Kirby’s Party Animals, he edited himself to a photo of Kendall riding a horse. Along with the post, he wrote that it was difficult running one’s business but he thanked his family for their love and support. He also shows gratitude to Kendall for helping him clean up the ‘pony poops and pee pee’.

Kirby also edited himself into Kendall’s modelling shots while wearing similarly glamourous outfits. Imagining himself as a guest at the Met Gala, Kirby wore a tent while Kendall stuns in a fabulous orange feathered dress. Kirby wrote that they could not find two mosquito costumes in time so he dressed as a tent while Kendall dressed up like a campfire. /TISG