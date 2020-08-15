Kendall Jenner watched rumoured-boyfriend Devin Bookers play basketball

- Advertisement -

It is rumoured that Kendall Jenner and NBA star Devin Booker are dating. The 24-year-old model watched the Phoenix Suns guard, 23, during his Thursday basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks from her hometown of Los Angeles. The model looked stunning while dressed in an all-white attire where she flaunted her toned and tan midriff. Kendall wore a simple white crop top and high-rise jeans in an ivory colour.

As for accessories, she carried a little white bag with a neon green strap and subtle gold hoop earrings. She wore minimal makeup during the outing, letting her natural beauty shine through. At the basketball game, she enjoyed a few drinks while watching the game. Kendall may look gorgeous but Devin was not there to ogle his maybe squeeze. The basketballer and fellow NBA pros have been hunkered down at Disney World’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, starting 14-day quarantines two-weeks before their season started late at the end of July.

At the venue, players are tested for coronavirus daily and are not permitted to leave the Disney World campus which has been dubbed ‘The Bubble.’ Kendall and Devin had a flirty Instagram comment exchange which may be the biggest hint that something was going on. The reality star shared an alluring selfie captioned with just a strawberry emoji. The basketballer replied with an eyebrow-raising: ‘I like strawberries.’

The duo was first seen together in April and that has been sparking gossip ever since. Kendall has a soft spot for basketball players. She has previously dated the 76ers’ Ben Simmons and Piston’s pro Blake Griffin. As for Devin, his relationship history makes him an interesting choice.

He previously dated her sister Kylie’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods who was kicked out from the Kardashian/Jenner inner circle after she was caught kissing Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. /TISG