Kendall Jenner picks up painting while staying home during Covid-19 pandemic

Los Angeles — It is not surprising to pick up a hobby or two while staying home during the Covid-19 pandemic. Like many, Kendall Jenner has also picked up a new pastime.

Speaking to Justin and Hailey Bieber on Instagram Live, the supermodel said that she tried not to sit in front of the TV the whole day. Part of her quarantine activities included giving Architectural Digest a virtual tour of her home so that fans could learn more about the supermodel and reality star.

It is no secret that Kendall is a great photographer. Besides modelling, she has been behind the camera for brands such as Calvin Klein. It has been revealed that she is also a serious painter. The supermodel loves art. Newsbreak reported that Kendall often attends Art Basel, a popular Miami art festival. Last December, she went to the festival and was spotted partying all night with film star Leonardo DiCaprio.

Art is not only about partying, she is also a serious collector with a number of stunning pieces in her house. She has a James Turrell installation right next to her entrance. Turrell is a renowned installation artist who primarily focuses on manipulating light into engaging artworks.

That’s not the only impressive artwork that she owns. She has a pair of Barbara Kruger prints in her bedroom hallway and a Tracey Emin art piece.

Kendall is such a huge fan of art that she is also involved in it. Fans were impressed when she showed her studio on tour. She has a lot of supplies and light that any artist would kill for. The avid art lover used to just paint in her garden but when she became more serious, she decided her hobby needed a space of its own.

Kendall said the art studio used to be a movie theatre. She was not that into watching movies there as she thought she would be, so she redid the space into an art studio. It has a workbench with about 20 paintbrushes hanging upside down in a perfect row. The furniture is made of distressed wood while the battered tile floor gives the space a more artistic feel.

Compared to other Kardashian-Jenner houses, Kendall does not have the most modern house but her other rooms are slightly more contemporary. It has Spanish style architecture while the studio is very traditional. The easel is placed in front of two big windows that overlook the California hills. The supermodel’s room is different from Kim Kardashian West’s bare, minimalist style. Kendall’s room is also contrasted from Kylie’s more glamourous taste.

Kendall’s paintbrush line-up recalls Kylie’s cupcake-making pantry. Kylie loves baking and she has a wonderfully organised area for making and decorating pastries. Kendall’s place is truly her own but she appeared to have the same KarJen organisation gene. According to Kendall, the rest of her home has a “farmhouse style”. Colours like yellows and browns are used with big canvas curtains to create a relaxing vibe.

Kendall hoped to create a homely feel. Most of the residence seems livable, unlike her sisters’ abodes. The fire in the living rooms is lit all the time to create a homely feel.

Kendall enjoys painting and has been painting during isolation but she does not think she excels in it. “I’m not good at painting, but I thoroughly enjoy it and consider it a form of therapy so I love coming in here and making really horrible things.”

Quite a few of her works can be seen in the shots of her studio. They may not be easy to make out but there are a lot of them. In the photos of her studio, there are more than 20 canvases with the ones that can be seen looking like they were mostly for practice. /TISG