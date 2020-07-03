Kendall Jenner has many nephews and nieces but only one is special

- Advertisement -

Out of the whole Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kendall Jenner is the only child of Kris Jenner who has yet to marry and have her own children.

The 24-year-old is, however, surrounded by nieces and nephews. Kendall is close to her sisters’ children … and she has a favourite.

Over the past few years, Kendall has seen her siblings and other women become mothers. Her best pal Gigi Hadid is also expecting her first child with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

With so many of her close ones becoming mothers, Kendall admitted she has baby fever sometimes, although this does not last long as she is not rushing to start a family.

Kendall cares for all of her nieces and nephews but she is closest to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi Webster. She told E! News that she has a special connection with Stormi and that it may be because it is her younger sister’s daughter.

Kendall has nine nieces and nephews and she spends her time with all of them. She shared Mason Disick’s love for video games and they usually bond through that. Nevertheless, Kendall has a demanding modelling career so she is always on the move.

Kendall was happy for Kylie when she was pregnant and she loves Stormi but when Kylie revealed her pregnancy, Kendall did not expect it. It has, nevertheless, brought them closer.

Sharing with Elle in 2018, Kendall said it was a bit weird that her little sister was having a baby before her and she did not expect it.

Kendall and Kylie were very close growing up. On Keeping Up With The Kardashians they always spent time together while their older siblings worked on their careers.

Kendall is now at the height of her modelling career and in 2018 she ranked the world’s highest-paid supermodel. She is always in the top 10 list. She may want to wait till her late twenties to settle down and focus on a family.

The model is still looking for the right partner to build a family with. Previously she dated NBA player Ben Simmons and singer Harry Styles. -/TISG