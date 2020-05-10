Kendall Jenner has gone blonde

- Advertisement -

Reality star Kendall Jenner just coloured her hair blonde recently. On Instagram, she uploaded a clip of herself with a blue-eye filter and she looks different in the clip. The colour of her hair now matches her sister Kylie Jenner’s current hair colour. Besides one instance where the model coloured her hair platinum blonde, Kendall Jenner usually keeps her hair dark brown.

Her hairstyle is usually low maintenance but Kendall just got her hair coloured in a way that is similar to her billionaire sister’s latest look. Kendall’s hair will surely need intense care after the dye job. The day before, Kendall uploaded a clip of herself with a new Instagram filter that gave her blue eyes. The new-look was so surprising and unrecognisable that you may not notice her showing off her new hair colour.

It is only now that you can get a good look of Kendall’s new hair colour but based on her Instagram posts, she has been blonde since mid-April. She shows off her hair colour while walking her dog in this post:

You can also take a look at Kendall’s hair in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s new music video:

It is not known why Kendall decided to go blonde but a week before her dog-walking photo, the model posted a throwback photo of her having platinum blonde hair during fashion week. The photo could be an indicator that she was thinking of colouring it or maybe she decided that she felt nostalgic and wanted to change her looks after posting the photo.

During fashion week where Kendall had blonde hair, she only had it for a few days before changing it back to her brown hair. Now that everyone is in quarantine, Kendall does not need to worry about changing her hair colour for modelling jobs so she may keep this look more permanently. /TISG