Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker go on vacation with the Biebers

- Advertisement -

Kendall Jenner and her new boyfriend Devin Booker went on a couples’ retreat in Idaho with Hailey and Justin Bieber. The famous four were seen spending time together at Couer d’Alene on Tuesday. 24-year-old Kendall was dressed in a tie-dye crop top as she strolled down the road with 23-year-old Devin who was wearing a black T-shirt and backwards hat. Justin, 26 and Hailey, 23 walked at a leisurely pace nearby.

Justin wore a flashy hot pink shirt while Hailey donned a grey crop top, biker shorts, white sneakers and a jacket dangling over her shoulders. The Baby hit-maker basked in the sun with a button-down shirt, black shorts and a backwards cap. His attention was fully on his phone as he walked down the road. Justin’s long-time road manager Ryan Good joined the group and he strode at the front of the pack.

The group seemed to be taking a breather by the fenced-in ledge and Kendall rested her arm while checking out the scenery. The Biebers gave their feet a break as they hopped on a golf cart. Hailey drove her husband around as Justin continued to use his phone. The famous four have been making the most of their time in the great outdoors the past few days.

- Advertisement -

The Biebers were seen splashing around the waterfront while Kendall was uploading photos of her time in the great outdoors. The reality star shared hot bikini snaps as well as peaceful video of her set-up at the lake. She laid out two striped towels upon a dock, which bobbed about with the current. Kendall went jetskiing and enjoyed an evening by the campfire in addition to laying out beneath the sunshine.

During the lockdown, Kendall and Devin have been hanging out more often. The past few months, the pair have been at the centre of dating rumours. In mid-August, they confirmed the speculation during a beach day.

Devin had previously dated Jordyn Woods, who was cast out from the Kardashian–Jenner orbit after Khloé Kardashian’s then-partner Tristan Thompson kissed her at a party. /TISG