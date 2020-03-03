Kelly Poon plans to keep her marriage under wraps

- Advertisement -

Kelly Poon has been keeping mum about her relationship with Taiwanese music producer Roger Yo. The couple got together in 2019 and they recently had their registration of marriage in Taiwan on 24 February 2020. The 36-year-old singer shared with 8days.sg that if possible, she had hoped to keep everything under wraps until their wedding banquet.

Ms Poon shared with 8days that dating Mr Yo was like dating her best friend as they are very close and comfortable with each other to the point that even their friends did not know they were seeing each other.

She added that Mr Yo did not even have to court her. They knew each other for four years and then one day Mr Yo confessed that he likes her and she replied that she knows he likes her that is why they are friends. Mr Yo then said he admired her as more than a friend and then Ms Poon replied to as where do they go from here.

She said to him that due to their age, they should date with marriage in mind and if they just dated without marriage in the picture, it would be uncomfortable when they split up because they would have to return to being platonic and working together.

- Advertisement -

Their close friends had no idea that they were seeing each other because everything else was still status quo. Most of their dates would be joined by their friends or co-workers. When there were times that it was just the both of them, they would ask if a friend would join them because they were not used to spending time together alone.

Ms Poon was surprised that Mr Yo proposed months after they started dating. Last year in December the couple went on a yacht trip with some friends when suddenly Mr Yo revealed about how he wants to spend the rest of his life with Kelly. He then got on one knee and proposed to her with their friends chanting to ask her to marry him. Fireworks were set off as he proposed, making her feel like she was in an idol drama.

She said that she thought it would be at least two years of dating before getting married but she said he was very brave to propose. She added that he knows what he wants and he is so certain that she is the one after a short time.

Most people would announce this moment on social media but she wants to keep the details under wraps until their actual wedding banquet.

She said that if they announced something now, people might think that she and Mr Yo were trying to make headlines. The couple want to wait till the ceremony before they reveal more.

During the Lunar New Year period last month, Mr Yo’s visited Ms Poon’s mother in Singapore and they formally introduced themselves as a couple. Last February, Ms Poon’s father passed away.

It was the first time that Mr Yo and Ms Poon’s mother met and he wanted to ask her for permission to wed her daughter. The couple then went to Malaysia to work but when they returned to Singapore, Ms Poon’s mother told her that she went to a fengshui master to get lucky dates to get married.

24 February was a good day according to the fengshui master and if they wanted to wait, they would have to wait until the third lunar month is over before the next auspicious date rolls around. When the couple went to register their marriage in Taiwan, they did it on 24 February.

She initially wanted to keep her marriage registration a secret but she and Mr Yo were photographed at the Household Registration Office in Taipei. Since their ROM would get exposed in the media, she decided to announce it on Instagram with a mysterious message.

Her cryptic “XXIIIIIV #RKXX” caption, she explained, was written in a way that was meant to confuse the public. “If you break it up to XX, II, II and IV, that just means 20.2.24, which is the date we registered our marriage,” she said. “And RKXX stands for Roger Kelly 2020.”

Both of them want to hold their wedding banquet this year but they need to check on the COVID-19 situation before choosing a date. The singer is focusing on her new single which is due to be released on 9 March.

Married life is not that different than before, according to her. Singapore is her home while Mr Yo lives in Taipei but that would change when they have a baby.

She shared that they both have to talk about where they will settle down when there is a baby because everything changes. She said that Mr Yo and her are not in a rush and have not planned that far in the future. She added that they have to go through the wedding ceremony before she starts feeling like she is married.