Kebun Baru resident tired of long wait to mend broken ceiling, says he asked his MP earlier with no results

A Kebun Baru resident complained that his then-Member of Parliament Henry Kwek did not help with his damaged and broken ceiling, despite the issue spanning more than a year.

In a meeting with Progress Singapore Party (PSP) candidate Kumaran Pillai, one Mr Bose showed the dire state of his kitchen ceiling. The metal beams are completely exposed, with electrical wires and tube light seen dangling from the ceiling.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Jul 2), Mr Pillai wrote: “He (Mr Bose) is afraid for the safety of his wife and kids”.

“Met Mr Bose at his flat at Blk 170 AMK at Kebun Baru. He said that he asked his previous MP for help but no action was taken. HDB officers visited him. No action was taken”, Mr Pillai noted.

In the video showing the state of the ceiling, Mr Bose said that the issue had started last year. He added that Mr Kwek came to check the state with one Mr Vijay from the Housing Development Board (HDB)”.

“He said you have to wait. So how long do I have to wait?” Mr Bose said of Mr Kwek.

PSP’s Mr Pillai has been walking the ground in Kebun Baru, and has even been conducting his own Meet the People Sessions daily from 8am to 10am.

“Some of the problems have been highlighted to the incumbent MP years ago and yet remains unresolved”, he said.

He added that he met several residents, listened to their stories and came to a greater understanding of what this district needs in order to help them.

In his list of concerns he plans to address in Kebun Baru are helping the lower-income families living in rental flats, providing support for those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 to get them back on their feet, and by supporting hawkers affected by COVID-19 who have experienced a fall in revenue.

“They are not sure whom to turn to for help”, Mr Pillai added.

Progress Singapore Party candidate Kumaran Pillai, 49, is up against the People’s Action Party’s Henry Kwek, 44. /TISG