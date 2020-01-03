Kaya toast a big contender as a food trend in 2020

- Advertisement -

The previous year saw the rise and continuing growth of the bubble tea empire. Salted-egg flavoured goods remained popular while bubble-tea fusions ranged from strangely delicious to outright bizarre.

Food experts from The New York Times predict that the Asian ‘brick toast’ will gain popularity as crowds fly to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics. Singapore’s own kaya toast was mentioned as a possible contender due to its similarity to Japan’s Shibuya toast.

Healthier food alternatives also became more popular, and experts predict that people will continue to seek more environmentally-conscious food choices in 2020.

Artificial meat options are predicted to become even more available to fast-food chains, as more people opt for vegan ‘meat’ proteins made from wheat or mushrooms for greener, more sustainable consumption.

The demand for vegan ‘milk’ and nut butter options made from oats, cashews, and almonds are also on the rise and are considered by a growing number of young consumers as better, healthier alternatives to animal by-products.

Data from food review aggregator Yelp along with insight from food experts from the US National Restaurant Association and Michigan State University showed that mocktails, cold brew coffee, and fermented beverages like kombucha will be “all the rage” this year.

Other experts predict that with Classic Blue being the Pantone Colour of the Year for 2020, more blue-hued foods like the sweet root crop ube and the purple spinach orach will be the year’s trendiest ingredients.

Additionally, Korean cuisine is also predicted to get even bigger in 2020.

Lastly, with the boom of food delivery technologies last year, advancements in artificial technology will also be recommending tailored food choices in the same way people get video or content suggestions on social media.

In 2019, Singapore was introduced to the services of the laksa robot chef. Grab also promised a bubble tea subscription service. But with all these developments in food technology, people have yet to fully experience futuristic food delivery through drones. Will 2020 finally be the year in which drones deliver a bowl of piping-hot laksa to one’s doorstep?/TISG