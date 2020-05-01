Katy Perry’s baby shows middle finger in ultrasound

- Advertisement -

American singer Katy Perry received a surprise this week when her baby showed the middle finger during an ultrasound. Katy shared the news with Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on Skype during Live With Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday together with fellow American Idol co-stars Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The 35-year-old said that she had an ultrasound at the doctor’s and when she saw the baby showing her the middle finger she thought this was so like her. The baby is due in summer and the Roar hitmaker may name the baby after her late grandmother Ann Pearl. Orlando Bloom was resting during the session but she let fans know she was thinking of him by wearing a coat with his face plastered all over.

Katy is excited to have a girl. An insider shared with DailyMail.com that Katy exercises and eats well to stay healthy in the midst of the worldwide pandemic. The singer hopes everything calms down by the time she gives birth. She thinks about it often but tries not to get pressured by it.

The news of her pregnancy was revealed when she released her music video for her latest song Never Worn White. Her baby bump was shown at the end of the video. She then announced it on an Instagram post saying that it is the longest secret she has ever kept. Katy said that the best way to announce this was through music.

Katy announced the passing of her grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson in March. There are reports claiming that Katy will name her baby after her grandmother. According to THE NAUGHTY BUT NICE WITH ROB podcast, she plans to name her Pearl or Hudson or Ann. An insider shared that Katy believes that when her grandmother’s soul left the earth another one would arrive. In 2016, Katy and Orlando started seeing each other. The couple broke up and reconciled and got engaged on Valentine’s Day last year.