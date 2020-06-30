Katy Perry considered suicide when Orlando Bloom and her broke up in 2017

- Advertisement -

Pregnant Katy Perry opened up recently that she was considering taking he won life after breaking up with Orlando Bloom in 2017. The 35-year-old singer who is now expecting a baby with Orlando, 43 said that the problems in her personal and professional life brought her down. In 2016, Katy and Orlando were seen flirting at a Golden Globes after-party. The couple then started seeing each other and officially announced their relationship on social media the same year. In 2017, they broke up after dating for 10 months.

In an interview with SiriusXM, Katy shared that she was devastated because of her breakup with Orlando and her album Witness’ performance was doing badly. “My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic. I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be,” she said.

Katy shared that no amount of validation helped her get over her problems. “And then I was excited about flying high off the next record. But the validation did not make me high, and so I just crashed,” she said. Katy stated that it was faith that saved her and helped her heal.

“It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time. Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I did not find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped. But I found ways to be grateful. If it gets really, really hard I walk around and say, ‘I am grateful, I am grateful!’ even though I am in a s***** mood,” she added.

On the topic of her mental health problems, Katy said she is in a much better place now. “Hope has always been an option for me, because of my relationship with God and something that is bigger than me. Of course if I am the one controlling my destiny I am going to be the one driving it into the ground. My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I’m not disposable, and that every person that’s been created has a purpose,” Katy said.

Following their 2017 split, the couple were seen together attending an Adele concert. They also spend time together vacationing in Prague. Katy and Orlando met the Pope in 2018 and they took photos together in the Vatican. Katy announced that she is no longer single at the season finale of American Idol. She told Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin that she is no longer single. Katy and Orlando made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Gala for the Global Ocean.

Last February, Katy revealed that Orlando proposed to her and she said yes. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day and Katy showed off her engagement ring on social media. In March this year Katy announced her pregnancy and she showed her baby bump in her new music video Never Worn White. The couple were planning to get married this year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have to postponed the ceremony.

In May Daily Mail reported that Katy was going through depression during her pregnancy. She tweeted, “Sometimes I don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm,” she tweeted. E Online reported that the singer also faced difficulty going through the quarantine.

Katy said she has good days and bad days. “I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks. I think a lot of that is hormonal and I’m not used to being around so many people all in a confined (or) a small space for so long. I’m used to going (out) all the time. There is not really anywhere to go besides my car. So I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space,” she explained.