Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom went for therapy to prepare for the birth of baby

- Advertisement -

American singer Katy Perry just shared an unexpected and surprising way she took to prepare herself for motherhood. She had admitted previously that she was ‘terrified’ about having a baby. Katy is due to welcome a baby girl with Orlando Bloom this month. The Roar singer went on a week-long retreat with her fiancée, which she credits with changing both of their lives.

“I was really terrified of the idea two or three years ago. It was just like, I don’t know how I’m ever gonna do that. That’s crazy. I can barely take care of myself!” the singer told People magazine of her previous attitude towards motherhood.

The singer shared that she experienced a huge shift after undergoing the Hoffman Process which helps participants reveal negative behaviours conditioned from childhood.

“It changed my life, and it’s changed Orlando’s life and many of my friends’ lives,” she said. “It helped me re-wire how I think about myself and the habits and patterns of why I do something. It’s just given me a lot more freedom.” Katy said she is no longer ‘scared’ to have a baby and she is excited thinking ahead to what her daughter might be like.

- Advertisement -

“She has two very ambitious, loud, independent, free-thinking parents, so it’s gonna rub off,” she told the magazine. “Or maybe she’s gonna completely revolt and be in the corner, very shy bookworm. We’re just here to support her, and I’m sure she’s just here to teach us a lesson!”

In the revealing interview, Katy also said that she and Orlando had been through “a lot of hell” in their relationship, and she believed their split in 2017 had helped to make them even stronger as a couple.

Katy opened up recently that she was considering taking her own life after breaking up with Orlando Bloom in 2017. The 35-year-old singer who is now expecting a baby with Orlando, 43 said that the problems in her personal and professional life brought her down. In 2016, Katy and Orlando were seen flirting at a Golden Globes after-party. The couple then started seeing each other and officially announced their relationship on social media the same year. In 2017, they broke up after dating for 10 months.

Following their 2017 split, the couple were seen together attending an Adele concert. They also spend time together vacationing in Prague. Katy and Orlando met the Pope in 2018 and they took photos together in the Vatican. Katy announced that she is no longer single at the season finale of American Idol. She told Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin that she is no longer single. Katy and Orlando made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Gala for the Global Ocean.

Last February, Katy revealed that Orlando proposed to her and she said yes. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day and Katy showed off her engagement ring on social media. In March this year, Katy announced her pregnancy and she showed her baby bump in her new music video Never Worn White. The couple were planning to get married this year but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have to postpone the ceremony. /TISG