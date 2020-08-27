Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomes baby girl

- Advertisement -

Congratulations to celebrity couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom on the birth of their baby daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom! A statement from UNICEF reads: “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s new bundle of joy.” The mother, father and daughter are doing well after the delivery. The statement continued: “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

Back in April, the couple announced the gender of the baby with a pink shaving cream covered Instagram post.

In January 2016, the couple sparked dating rumours when they were spotted dancing together at the Golden Globes after party. The duo were then seen on vacations and dates together before the Roar hitmaker made their relationship Instagram official in May 2016. Perry and Bloom broke up briefly in early 2017 before reconciling at the end of the year. The pair got engaged in February 2019 and a year later Perry announced her pregnancy in her Never Worn White music video.

Bloom has a nine-year-old son Flynn with model Miranda Kerr. He spoke to Associated Press about Perry’s pregnancy. “Aside from the giant belly, you wouldn’t know [she’s pregnant],” the actor said. “She’s a force of nature, obviously, as we all know. But it’s been really impressive. There’s no complaining. She’s just all about it. It’s pretty awe-inspiring to see the way she handles herself at this time. It’s just business as usual.”

With the birth of their “precious gift,” Perry and Bloom urged others to support UNICEF in their work supporting a “safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child.”

Read their statement below:

We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.

But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.

Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases.

As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever. As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare.

In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your love can bloom with generosity.

Gratefully,

Katy and Orlando