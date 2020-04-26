Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom having rollercoaster relationship due to pregnancy

- Advertisement -

Sometimes spending too much time in a relationship can have detrimental effects. With the quarantine in play, it seems to have affected Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Sharing with Ryan Seacrest of American Idol, Perry who is pregnant with Bloom’s child said that the couple is having friction but fans should not worry as they deal with it everytime. Via US Weekly, an insider shared that the duo is going through ups and downs.

Perry is going through the nerves of being a first-time parent and Bloom is also stressed about having a baby. Perry is overjoyed that she is pregnant because she has always wanted to be a mother. The singer revealed to her fans about her pregnancy through her music video Never Worn White. Through an Instagram Live session, fans asked about Perry’s process of being pregnant to which she responded that she has a few cravings.

She never really liked spice but now she carries a bottle of hot sauce around. She said people have essential oils but for her, it is hot sauce. She also has been eating burritos for weeks. Perry broke the news of her pregnancy to her American Idol audience after her first announcement. Fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie also delivered the news. According to People, Bryan praised Perry, saying that she will be a good parent and she will enjoy being a mother. He continued saying he could not imagine growing up in her household. When he talks about himself and his kids, Perry checks out how he handles his kids. He added that they will see one day how Perry will respond to her kids but he knows she is going to be an amazing mother.

- Advertisement -

In 2019, Bloom and Perry announced being engaged on Valentine’s Day. The couple uploaded a romantic photo online and they shared the great news the next day. Mary Hudson, Perry’s mother also posted photos of their proposal on social media. The photos show Perry hugging Bloom beneath a heart-shaped floral arrangement. Perry was wedded to Russel Brand from 2010 to 2012. She told Paper Magazine about saying ‘I do’ a second time.

Perry said that she is pragmatic and logistical. She is less fantastical about things. The first time she got married was at 25 and now she is 34. It was ten years ago. Before this, she thought of having one person for the rest of her life but she is now not sure if that idea is for her. She is a different person now./TISG