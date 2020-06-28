Kate Middleton personally handled an Instagram account

- Advertisement -

Kate Middleton has officially logged on to Instagram and the Duchess of Cambridge is personally leaving comments on photo submissions to her “Hold Still” project.

The royal family have very active social media accounts. On their social media accounts, they upload photos of their various charitable engagements and mark milestones like birthdays and anniversaries with portraits and celebratory messages.

These Instagram posts are not personal accounts. Instead, they are posted by accounts linked to the location of their household. For example for Prince Charles and Camilla, it is Clarence House and for the Cambridges, it is Kensington Palace. A more general royal family handle would represent the Windsors broadly.

It is assumed that social media accounts are handled by the spokesperson or social media staffers and not the actual members of the royal family. However once in a blue moon, a royal takes control and signs the post with their first initial. In 2018, Prince William sent a number of personal messages to the English World Cup team.

“You wanted to make history @England and you are doing just that. This has been an incredible #WorldCup run and we’ve enjoyed every minute. You deserve this moment – Football’s Coming Home!” he notably wrote, signing the tweet simply, “W.”

Kate Middleton appears to have logged on the Kensington Palace Instagram account and is leaving comments signed “C” on photo submissions to her Hold Still photography project. The Duchess of Cambridge launched the image-based initiative a few weeks ago in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery in hopes of capturing the UK’s mood during these tough times.

“Hold Still aims to capture a portrait of the nation, the spirit of the nation, what everyone is going through at this time,” Kate said. “Photographs reflecting resilience, bravery, kindness – all those things that people are experiencing.” Although the submission deadline has already passed, People recently pointed out that the duchess has been personally commenting on entries on Instagram for the past few weeks.

“I love this! What a budding photographer!” she wrote on this photo taken by 4-year-old Coni.

And on the below image, she commented, “A perfect example of Hold Still…the chance to re-engage and value the simple things around us.”