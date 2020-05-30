Kate Middleton not stressed by royal duties, says Kensington Palace

- Advertisement -

London — Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton is not furious over her increased workload followed the relocation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Los Angeles.

In a rare move, Kensington Palace released a statement on Wednesday (May 27) in response to a cover story on Middleton in Tatler magazine with the headline “Catherine The Great”.

In the statement, the palace representative said the story had inaccuracies and false misrepresentations. Tatler’s Editor-in-Chief Richard Dennen responded by saying that the magazine stood by the reporting of the writer, Anna Pasternak, and her sources.

Dennen added that the palace knew about the cover months ago and had been asked to work together on it. The fact that the palace was denying that it ever knew was categorically false, he said.

Meanwhile, an insider shared with People that Tatler’s claim was false even though the palace office did not say which part of the story was false.

Prince Harry and Markle (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex) have moved to Los Angeles with baby Archie, while Prince William and Middleton (the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge) are spending quarantine with their three children in Anmer Hall, a residence that was a wedding gift from the Queen.

Kate and Prince William stayed occupied with royal duties despite social distancing guidelines. They used video technology to conduct their first royal engagement last month to speak to a school in northern England. They conversed with children of essential workers (doctors, nurses, etc.) who are being cared for during the Covid-19 outbreak. The children also shared their craftwork for Easter with the royal couple during the video call.

Besides that, Kate and William continued with philanthropy work via phone and letters. They were also involved in a film that focused on aiding people in getting support on their psychological health and well-being during the Covid-19 pandemic. /TISG