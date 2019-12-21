Kate Middleton in a “relatable” move after Christmas lunch with Queen

- Advertisement -

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is known for her stunning sense of style and love for reutilising her favourite designer pieces.

She once again upped the fashion stakes at the annual royal festive family luncheon at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

She attended it in a smart collared, red tartan dress designed by Emilia Wickstead that retails for a pricey £1,910. The mother of three paired the outfit with gorgeous pearl flower earrings designed by luxury jeweller Cassandra Goad.

Middleton was seen wearing the earrings before to the christening of Prince Louis.

- Advertisement -

For this occasion, the studs may have become a tad intolerable.

Twitter users noticed that, upon leaving the palace, Middleton removed the earrings as she returned home in her car.

A Twitter user noted that she took off her pearl earrings and that they must have been uncomfortable.

This is a feeling that many can relate to over the Christmas festive season where people cannot wait to take off itchy or painful jewellery that was worn to impress.

Among those present at the Queen’s yearly event were Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne’s daughter Zara and husband Mike Tindall, the Countess of Wessex and daughter Lady Louise Windsor.

Middleton seemed to be in high spirits despite her accessory change and she smiled at waiting photographers as Prince William took the steering wheel and 19-month-old Prince Louis sat patiently in the back seat.

Fans were surprised by how much Prince Louis had grown, after he was last pictured in November 2018 at a remembrance event with his parents.

Another fan said that the prince looked different every time he was seen.

Prince Louis, the youngest of the children, was dressed by his stylish mother in a gorgeous Amaia Kids Fairisle jumper that retails for £50.

Middleton shared with Mary Berry in the BBC’s A Berry Royal Christmas special this week that one of the prince’s first words was Mary, after the British food writer.