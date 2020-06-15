Kate Middleton hires a new private secretary

- Advertisement -

During the quarantine period, Kate Middleton hired a new royal right-hand woman. Catherine Quinn, the previous secretary has resigned from the position and it took Kate a few months to hire a replacement. The new private secretary is Hannah Cockburn-Logie and she is Kate’s new right-hand woman. She began her duties in June and she will be busy aiding Kate to arrange her meetings as well as escorting her during her duties after the quarantine period is over.

Cockburn-Logie is familiar to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. On their 2016 tour of India and Bhutan, Cockburn-Logie escorted them and she also planned for the trip. Cockburn-Logie worked for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for nearly two decades. She became the Head of Political and Bilateral Relations, India. Cockburn-Logie was also given an OBE (Order of the British Empire) for services to the U.K.-India relationship after the Duke and Duchess’s tour as well as an MVO (Royal Victorian Order) for her work leading Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Slovenia in 2018.

Catherine Quinn resigned from her position as private secretary after two years and it took the Duchess of Cambridge a few months to find a replacement. Quinn aided Kate with her “early years” project which helped children stay away from addiction and crime. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the Duchess of Cambridge’s duties has been reduced to voice calls and video chats. Kate was on a virtual tour of a treatment centre recently which was run by one of her key charities. She wanted to learn more about the rise of addictive behaviour during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess said that she would love to go and say hello to the team and everyone involved once things return to normal. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are working from home at Anmer Hall, about 110 miles north of London. They are in quarantine with their kids, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. /TISG