Karen Mok goes on vacation in Italy with husband

Most of us are dying to go on holiday since the lockdown started. Hong Kong singer-actress Karen Mok recently posted some tempting social media posts showing her on a vacation with her husband, German finance executive Johannes Natterer in Italy. The 50-year-old showed off stunning shots of the picturesque Lake Como.

“Every time I go to Italy, it always brings back a lot of good memories for me,” she wrote in her Weibo post.

“Being able to spend time with my beloved in the fairyland-like Lake Como is something that I really must cherish.”

Fans may be wondering about the current pandemic and whether Karen wore face masks as safety. The Hong Kong star assured fans that she and her husband wore masks at all times and only took them off for photos. Based on Lake Como’s official site, safety measures have been implemented including temperature screenings, 1m distancing and mask-wearing rules as well as mandatory bookings for attractions.

If Karen and her husband adhere to these rules, they should be fine. Last year, a hotel tried to auction Karen’s used sheets in China and hopefully, this does not happen again. There does not seem to be that many people around Lake Como. Also, even though Karen is on vacation, she did her part for the coronavirus relief efforts. She released a limited edition CD package of her latest Cantonese single ‘Breathing is Hazardous’ in Hong Kong, and proceeds from the sales will be donated to those in the entertainment industry whose livelihoods have been affected by the pandemic.

If all things go well, fans in Hong Kong may see Karen performing in a concert next year. Organisers of the final stop of The Ultimate Karen Mok Show tour, which was supposed to take place in March, have made another application to continue with the concert in 2021. Of course, it all depends on the virus situation (the city is currently grappling with a third wave of infections). /TISG