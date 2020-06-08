Kanye West highest paid musician in a year, according to Forbes

- Advertisement -

Rapper Kanye West has been named the highest paid musician in a year by Forbes, earning US$170 million (S$236 million). He was also named second-highest paid celebrity overall.

Last month, West had a feud with Forbes when it named him a billionaire. The publication said he was upset with its findings and noted that the rapper believed his net worth to be around US$3.3 billion, instead of US$1.26 billion. He reportedly messaged Forbes with the higher figure and added that no one at the publication knew how to count.

On the Forbes site, West’s real time net worth is US$1.3 billion on June 8, 2020. The list of billionaires was finalised as at March 18 this year.

Kylie Jenner topped the celebrity list with US$590 million. West was second with US$170 million and Elton John third with US$81 million.

- Advertisement -

Singer Ariana Grande took in the third-highest-paid musician spot with US$72 million. It could be because of her Sweetener Tour and her albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next. At number four, Jonas Brothers earned US$68.5 million thanks to their successful Happiness Begins reunion tour and album.

A huge chunk of West’s US$170 million came from his Yeezy shoes contract with Adidas, according to Business Insider.

West also earned from his Christian hip-hop album, Jesus Is King last October and Sunday Service album Jesus Is Born last December. Jesus Is King is the first album to top the Billboard 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top Rap Albums, Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums at the same time.

The rapper also collaborated with Vanessa Beecroft on two operas: Nebuchadnezzar and Mary.

Forbes World’s Highest Paid Musicians (2020)

Kanye West (US$170m) Elton John (US$81m) Ariana Grande (US$72m) Jonas Brothers (US$68.5m) Chainsmokers (US$68m) Ed Sheeran (US$64m) Taylor Swift (US$63.5m) Post Malone (US$60m) Rolling Stones (US$59m) Marshmello (US$56m) Shawn Mendes (US$54.5m) Jay-Z (US$53.5m) Billie Eilish (US$53m) BTS (US$50m) Drake (US$49m) Jennifer Lopez (US$47.5m) Pink (US$47m) Rihanna (US$46m) Luke Bryan (US$45.5m) Backstreet Boys (US$45m) Phil Collins (US$45m) Blake Shelton (US$43.5m) Celine Dion (US$42m) The Eagles (US$41m) Metallica (US$40.5m)

/TISG