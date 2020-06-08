Kanye West highest paid musician in a year, according to Forbes

Rapper Kanye West has been named the highest paid musician in a year by Forbes, earning US$170 million (S$236 million). He was also named second-highest paid celebrity overall.
Last month, West had a feud with Forbes when it named him a billionaire. The publication said he was upset with its findings and noted that the rapper believed his net worth to be around US$3.3 billion, instead of US$1.26 billion. He reportedly messaged Forbes with the higher figure and added that no one at the publication knew how to count.
On the Forbes site, West’s real time net worth is US$1.3 billion on June 8, 2020. The list of billionaires was finalised as at March 18 this year.
Kylie Jenner topped the celebrity list with US$590 million. West was second with US$170 million and Elton John third with US$81 million.
Singer Ariana Grande took in the third-highest-paid musician spot with US$72 million. It could be because of her Sweetener Tour and her albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next. At number four, Jonas Brothers earned US$68.5 million thanks to their successful Happiness Begins reunion tour and album.
A huge chunk of West’s US$170 million came from his Yeezy shoes contract with Adidas, according to Business Insider.
West also earned from his Christian hip-hop album, Jesus Is King last October and Sunday Service album Jesus Is Born last December. Jesus Is King is the first album to top the Billboard 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top Rap Albums, Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums at the same time.
The rapper also collaborated with Vanessa Beecroft on two operas: Nebuchadnezzar and Mary.
Forbes World’s Highest Paid Musicians (2020)
- Kanye West (US$170m)
- Elton John (US$81m)
- Ariana Grande (US$72m)
- Jonas Brothers (US$68.5m)
- Chainsmokers (US$68m)
- Ed Sheeran (US$64m)
- Taylor Swift (US$63.5m)
- Post Malone (US$60m)
- Rolling Stones (US$59m)
- Marshmello (US$56m)
- Shawn Mendes (US$54.5m)
- Jay-Z (US$53.5m)
- Billie Eilish (US$53m)
- BTS (US$50m)
- Drake (US$49m)
- Jennifer Lopez (US$47.5m)
- Pink (US$47m)
- Rihanna (US$46m)
- Luke Bryan (US$45.5m)
- Backstreet Boys (US$45m)
- Phil Collins (US$45m)
- Blake Shelton (US$43.5m)
- Celine Dion (US$42m)
- The Eagles (US$41m)
- Metallica (US$40.5m)
/TISG