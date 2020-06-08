Lifestyle Arts Kanye West highest paid musician in a year, according to Forbes

Kanye West highest paid musician in a year, according to Forbes

A huge chunk of his earnings came from his Yeezy shoes contract with Adidas

Kanye West is the highest paid musician this year. Picture:Instagram

Rapper Kanye West has been named the highest paid musician in a year by Forbes, earning US$170 million (S$236 million). He was also named second-highest paid celebrity overall.

Last month, West had a feud with Forbes when it named him a billionaire. The publication said he was upset with its findings and noted that the rapper believed his net worth to be around US$3.3 billion, instead of US$1.26 billion. He reportedly messaged Forbes with the higher figure and added that no one at the publication knew how to count.

On the Forbes site, West’s real time net worth is US$1.3 billion on June 8, 2020. The list of billionaires was finalised as at March 18 this year.

Kylie Jenner topped the celebrity list with US$590 million. West was second with US$170 million and Elton John third with US$81 million.

Singer Ariana Grande took in the third-highest-paid musician spot with US$72 million. It could be because of her Sweetener Tour and her albums Sweetener and Thank U, Next. At number four, Jonas Brothers earned US$68.5 million thanks to their successful Happiness Begins reunion tour and album.

Kanye West’s Christian hip-hop music has also been a success. Picture: Instagram

A huge chunk of West’s US$170 million came from his Yeezy shoes contract with Adidas, according to Business Insider.

West also earned from his Christian hip-hop album, Jesus Is King last October and Sunday Service album Jesus Is Born last December. Jesus Is King is the first album to top the Billboard 200, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, Top Rap Albums, Top Christian Albums and Top Gospel Albums at the same time.

The rapper also collaborated with Vanessa Beecroft on two operas: Nebuchadnezzar and Mary.

Forbes World’s Highest Paid Musicians (2020)

  1. Kanye West (US$170m)
  2. Elton John (US$81m)
  3. Ariana Grande (US$72m)
  4. Jonas Brothers (US$68.5m)
  5. Chainsmokers (US$68m)
  6. Ed Sheeran (US$64m)
  7. Taylor Swift (US$63.5m)
  8. Post Malone (US$60m)
  9. Rolling Stones (US$59m)
  10. Marshmello (US$56m)
  11. Shawn Mendes (US$54.5m)
  12. Jay-Z (US$53.5m)
  13. Billie Eilish (US$53m)
  14. BTS (US$50m)
  15. Drake (US$49m)
  16. Jennifer Lopez (US$47.5m)
  17. Pink (US$47m)
  18. Rihanna (US$46m)
  19. Luke Bryan (US$45.5m)
  20. Backstreet Boys (US$45m)
  21. Phil Collins (US$45m)
  22. Blake Shelton (US$43.5m)
  23. Celine Dion (US$42m)
  24. The Eagles (US$41m)
  25. Metallica (US$40.5m)

